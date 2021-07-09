Former Edmonton teacher charged with sexual offences involving children

A former elementary teacher is facing sex charges in connection to several alleged incidents involving young girls at a west Edmonton school.

Gilbert Lavigne, 55, of Edmonton, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

Edmonton police say it was reported he committed offences against three of his students between 2016 and 2019. Two of the girls were nine at the time and the other girl was 11.

"All of the offences, which reportedly included fondling over and under the clothing of three female students, allegedly occurred during regular school hours inside the accused's classroom throughout the school year," said Edmonton Police Service in a news release.

Lavigne, who is recently retired, taught in numerous public schools in Edmonton over his 30-year career. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.