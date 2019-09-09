Former Edmonton teacher charged with sexual assault

Edmonton police have charged a former teacher at Londonderry Junior High School with one count of sexual assault.

Robert Liam McGee, 29, was charged Sept. 3 with sexual assault after police received a complaint in June that McGee provided alcohol to a minor and later sexually assaulted her.

Police issued a news release Monday that said McGee worked at the north Edmonton school "over the last two years."

Investigators are asking any other complainants, and anyone with information about the incident, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Londonderry Junior High School is at 7104 144th Ave.