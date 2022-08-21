Former Edmonton remand guard gets house arrest for impersonating police

A former Edmonton Remand Centre guard who impersonated a police officer several times during altercations with members of the public was sentenced to house arrest on Tuesday.

Andrew James Donald, 42, was handed a one-year community sentence to be followed by two years of probation. He pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a police officer and one count of illegal storage of a firearm in Edmonton's Court of Justice earlier this year.

Court heard that Donald developed a pattern of confronting members of the public and claiming to be a police officer prior to the confrontation that resulted in his arrest – and that severe brain trauma and PTSD sustained during his work in the jail may have contributed to his behaviour.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Donald was working as a correctional officer but was placed on Workers Compensation Board leave in July 2018.

Public confrontations

Over the next three years, Donald got into five separate confrontations with people where he claimed to be an officer.

In May 2020, he and a friend were walking their dogs in an Edmonton dog park when three men cycled past, nearly hitting the dogs. A fight broke out, during which Donald flashed a badge and identified himself as an off-duty RCMP officer, court heard.

When Edmonton police responded to the scene where Donald was being treated as the victim of an assault, he also told them he was an RCMP officer. EPS later confirmed he wasn't with the RCMP, and warned him not to claim to be an officer.

In September 2020, Donald went to a friend's former residence to get help with retrieving her belongings from an old roommate. When the two women got into a fight, Donald intervened, flashing a badge, telling the roommate he was an officer and threatening to have her investigated. The roommate called the police, but Donald left the scene before they arrived.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Donald approached a Muslim mother and daughter, informing the mother that he had a warrant for her arrest and that she was part of a gang and murdering people in her basement. He told her he was with EPS, and threatened to arrest her for causing a disturbance. EPS investigated the confrontation and an officer again warned Donald not to impersonate police.

Less than a week later on Nov. 23, 2020, Donald was again under investigation after EPS received a report that he'd identified himself as a police officer to his Muslim neighbours who were from Syria and demanded that they show him personal documents. EPS again warned him not to impersonate police.

Finally, on May 27, 2021, Donald began pursuing a woman driving on the Yellowhead Trail, tailgating her and honking, forcing her to the shoulder and eventually forcing her to stop by parking his truck in front of her.

According to the agreed statement of facts, he then got out of his truck, and began screaming at the woman that she needed to drive faster. He brandished a badge, and threatened her with a $300 fine.

The woman yelled back at him, and reported the incident to EPS.

Guns, uniforms, badges in home

Donald was arrested in June 2021, and a search of his residence turned up five guns – including a loaded handgun under his living room couch – ammunition, firearms accessories, handcuffs and various law enforcement paraphernalia such as pieces of RCMP uniforms, police peace officer and security uniforms and a thin blue line police patch.

Donald had a licence and paperwork for the guns.

A psychiatric report filed with the court Tuesday suggested that the impersonation could be linked to Donald having survived an emotionally abusive childhood, depression, and neurological damage and significant post-traumatic stress disorder sustained through being assaulted by inmates while working as a correctional officer.

Justice Kirk MacDonald agreed to a joint submission by the Crown prosecutor and defence that will see Donald under house arrest for the first six months of his sentence and that will then require him to abide by a curfew and follow a number of conditions, including having no contact with victims and a weapons prohibition.

"Public trust is eroded when someone assumes power and authority over other people that they are not entitled to wield," MacDonald found, but added that Donald's mental health challenges temper his degree of responsibility.

Donald declined to address the court on Tuesday.