Former dean files human rights complaint against Norquest College

Alberta's human rights commission will consider a formal complaint against Norquest College, against allegations the school did not act to protect a former dean against harassment because she is Indigenous.

Tibetha Kemble started at Norquest as the senior manager in Indigenous Relations and Supports in 2019 before a faculty restructuring saw her become Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences. She was terminated in March.

In an application to the quasi-judicial Alberta Human Rights Commission, she says she was denied the right to a psychologically safe workplace. Formal complaints about bullying and harassment were dismissed, interfered with or never investigated, the application says.

The application was first filed in February but has been amended through correspondence with the commission. An amended application in July said allegations of harassment, reprisal and termination were all "driven by race."

Kemble, a member of the Piapot Cree First Nation, believes her concerns were dismissed and relegated as inconsequential because she is Indigenous. The application says the treatment was dismissed as reflecting "how Indigenous People treat each other" and the concerns were treated as political.

Kemble filed safe disclosures — a reporting mechanism aimed at protecting complainants — concerning two other employees. Norquest hired a human resources firm to investigate. According to a timeline attached to the human rights complaint application, the investigation into interactions with one of the two individuals found the allegations inconclusive or did not constitute bullying or harassment.

Kemble's application says the college hired a generalist HR firm that was selected because it was more likely to dismiss the claim.

A spokesperson for Norquest said the institution does not comment on employee-related matters out of respect for privacy and confidentiality.

The complaint has been accepted by the human rights commission. After acceptance, it is sent to the respondent and the complainant gets a copy of their response. From there, it will go to one of two streams: conciliation or for a director's decision whether it should proceed to tribunal.

Kemble has also filed a public inquiry through Alberta's public interest commissioner.