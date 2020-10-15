Former Barrhead teacher sentenced to jail for child luring

Former Barrhead high school teacher Andrew Jissink has been sentenced to one year in jail for sexually luring a 16-year-old student using Snapchat.

One year is the mandatory minimum sentence that must be imposed. The Crown had asked for a two-year sentence to be followed by probation, while the defence suggested the one year sentence could be served on house arrest.

"A period of incarceration for one year is proportionate to the gravity of the offence and Mr. Jissink's degree of moral blameworthiness," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Peter Michalyshyn said Wednesday morning.

The judge ruled that imposing the one-year sentence did not violate Jissink's constitutional rights.

He gave Jissink, 47, until next Tuesday to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence, which will be followed by two years of probation.

Jissink pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of child luring.

He admitted that after drinking at a New Year's Eve party, he contacted a student at Barrhead Composite High School through social media.

The girl was not his student, but he had been friendly with her in the past during smoke breaks and had been messaging her regularly for three months.

On Jan. 1, 2017, Jissink sent two Snapchat messages to the 16-year-old. Both included a picture of Jissink with captions that said, "You're hot" and "LOL, I wanna f--k you."

Jissink said he apologized to the teen the next day. He said he couldn't remember sending the messages and must have been drunk at the time.

He told a probation officer who wrote a presentence report that he "was just joking around." He denied he had any intent to lure anyone to have sex.

Once the incident came to light, Jissink was suspended without pay. He was fired in mid-2017 after a five-year teaching career. He also had to pay back a $75,000 bursary he received as part of his teacher training.

During the investigation, three other female students admitted he had also communicated with them through Snapchat and Facebook. One student described the messages as "creepy" and "weird."

'Disgusted with himself'

A psychological assessment was conducted prior to sentencing. Dr. Reuben Lang placed Jissink in a low-risk category for repeated sexual offending and concluded he was treatable.

"Coming out of Dr. Lang's report, it is clear that Mr. Jissink reported being disgusted with himself and his behaviour leading to the offence," the judge said.

"Dr. Lang noted that Mr. Jissink has shown unrelenting victim empathy and ongoing signs of significant remorse arising out of his luring charge."

The psychologist wrote that putting Jissink in jail would be difficult for him and his family. Jissink is married, has five children and is the principal breadwinner of the family.

Lang also noted that incarceration would be complicated by Jissink's symptoms of chronic anxiety and depression.

During the hearing Wednesday, Jissink sat in a boardroom, staring at a camera with his arms folded. His wife was seated behind him.

He showed no visible reaction when the judge imposed the sentence.

"The facts of this case leading to Mr. Jissink's conviction, while not the worst, are still serious," Michalyshyn said. "By all accounts, Mr. Jissink is both capable of rehabilitation and well along that path."