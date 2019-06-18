Former Alberta teacher found not guilty of historical sexual assault

A former teacher accused of sexually assaulting a young person in Fort Vermilion, Alta., in the 1990s has been found not guilty by a jury.

George Sheppard faced one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, and two counts of sexual exploitation.

The offences were alleged to have happened between 1994 and 1997, when Sheppard was a teacher in the Fort Vermilion School Division.

His Court of Queen's Bench trial was held in Peace River.

Justice Eldon Simpson stayed one sexual exploitation charge on June 12.

After deliberating for about two hours, the jury found Sheppard not guilty of the other charges on June 14.

The 53-year-old was the principal of Fortune Bay Academy in St. Bernard's, N.L., when the charges were laid by the RCMP in October 2017.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said at the time that Sheppard had been placed on leave.