Former Alberta soldier sentenced to 3 months jail for child porn offence

A former Alberta member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been sentenced to three months in jail on a charge of making child pornography.

Steve Massey was convicted in September, almost four years after he began exchanging explicit texts with a girl in Texas who claimed to be 13. She was actually an undercover police officer employed by Homeland Security Investigations in Laredo, Texas.

Between March and June in 2017, Cpl. Massey communicated with the girl by text, asking her repeatedly to send him photos of herself and discussed what he'd like to do with her sexually if they were able to meet.

Following the trial, Crown prosecutor Craig Krieger had asked for a jail sentence of nine to 12 months to be followed by 24 months of probation, while Massey's lawyer, Danielle Boisvert, requested a three month sentence to be served intermittently.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Burrows agreed with Boisvert who argued Massey, who had no previous criminal record, had paid a heavy price because of the charges and conviction and was genuinely remorseful for his crime.

"Mr. Massey expressed ... to the court at the sentencing hearing, that he regrets having sent the offending text messages, that he is ashamed of his conduct, and that he apologizes without reservation," Burrows wrote in his 19-page sentencing decision.

"There is a significant range of conduct which can fall under the label 'making child pornography,'" Burrows wrote. "In my view, Mr. Massey's crime is on the less serious end of that range."

Life 'went downhill'

Massey was based in Wainwright in 2017 where, he later told a police officer, his life "went downhill." He felt socially isolated and lonely and began having on-line conversations, he said.

He began texting with whom he thought was a young woman named Emma who claimed to be 13.

Some of his messages were sexually explicit, but did not involve any sexual photos, videos or audio.

Massey told Emma that he had requested leave from the military to visit her in Texas. Later he admitted to investigators that he had never made that request. He said it was all part of the "game" he thought he was playing with her.

"It seems likely that the officer pretending to be Emma discerned that Mr. Massey was losing interest in Emma, so she invented a scenario by which Emma would travel to Calgary for a few days," Burrows wrote in a September 2020 decision.

Arrested in Edmonton

On June 20, 2017, Emma and Massey, then 32, exchanged 33 texts as Emma pretended she was going to visit West Edmonton Mall and proposed a meeting the next day.

Police followed Massey on June 21 as he drove from his home in Wainwright with another woman to pick someone up at the Edmonton airport.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Burrows. (Anglican Church of Canada ) The three of them did some shopping at South Edmonton Common and had lunch. Police stopped the vehicle as it was leaving the area, apparently bound for a return trip to Wainwright.

He was charged and taken into custody.

After speaking to two lawyers who advised him to say nothing to police, Massey told police he "genuinely did not remember" having a text conversation with anyone under the age of 16.

"Mr. Massey appeared to be very surprised that his conversation with Emma Jenkins was the subject of the interview," Burrows wrote last September. "[He said] his text interaction with Emma was no more than having a conversation with someone willing to talk to him."

He admitted to police that he was very depressed and had even contemplated suicide.

"Asked why he would engage in a conversation about meeting someone who said they were 13, he testified that Emma was saying the things I wanted to hear and he was saying the things he thought she wanted to hear," Burrows wrote. "They were playing a game."

No real child exploited, judge says

When the case went to trial in August 2020, there was an agreed statement of facts and Massey was the only witness.

He testified that he did not believe Emma was 13-years-old and thought it was possible the person on the other side of the text messages was an adult.

Burrows found Massey not guilty of child luring, but guilty of making and transmitting child pornography. The Crown agreed to conditionally stay the transmitting conviction.

Burrows also ruled that the Crown had failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Massey thought he was communicating with a child.

In sentencing Massey, Burrows pointed out that no actual or real child was exploited or directly harmed by Massey's conduct.

Burrows declined to impose any period of probation, since Massey has been subjected to three and a half years of strict bail conditions.

Massey will be on the national sex offender registry for 20 years.

Once he has served his time, he's been promised employment with a veteran's food bank.