Former Alberta MLA Carl Benito and son charged with immigration fraud

Former Alberta Conservative MLA Carl Benito and his son Charles are facing immigration fraud charges following a year-long investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Together, the Benitos face nine charges each of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals, two counts of counselling or abetting misrepresentation, and one count, that represents 90 instances, of counselling or abetting misrepresentation related to a study permit loan scheme.

Carl Benito is also facing a separate criminal charge of mischief.

The CBSA, in a news release issued Tuesday, allege the Benitos employed unauthorized foreign nationals at Triple Maple Leaf Canada Corp., Helping Migrants Canadian Immigration Corp. and World Immigration Group Corp. between November 2015 and October 2016.

"As licensed immigration consultants, Mr. [Carl] Benito and Mr. Charles Benito counselled temporary foreign workers in Canada to apply for student permits, despite the applicants having no intention of going to school, in order to extend their status and allow them (and their spouses) to work in Canada," the release said.

"The Benitos and their associates facilitated short-term cash loans up to $17,000 for individuals to meet the financial requirement of the study permit application. The alleged offences occurred between November 2015 and June 2018."

As first reported by CBC News, the CBSA raided the Benitos' home and office in June 2018 and seized more than $250,000 in cash, mostly in bundles of $100 bills.

The Benitos are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Sept. 5.

