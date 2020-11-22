For 4th consecutive day, Alberta breaks daily record with 1,584 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta shattered daily records for a fourth consecutive day with 1,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported. So far 471 people have died from the disease.

There are 319 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, 60 of whom are in intensive care.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday. The province said the next detailed update on case numbers by region would be available Monday.

Calgary zone : 4,614

: 4,614 Edmonton zone : 5,479

: 5,479 North zone : 686

: 686 South zone : 611

: 611 Central zone : 714

: 714 Unknown: 91

Alberta reported higher daily new numbers than the provinces of Ontario and Quebec on Sunday. Ontario reported 1,534 new cases and Quebec reported 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Ontario's population is 350 per cent larger than Alberta, while Quebec's population is close to twice the size of Alberta.