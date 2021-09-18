Football fans in Edmonton offered pre-kickoff rapid COVID-19 tests at Commonwealth
Proof of partial vaccination or negative test required to enter stadium
With new Alberta health restrictions in place, Edmonton's professional football team is offering a new service Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium: a rapid test for COVID-19 that, along with a ticket, would be necessary for some fans to attend the game.
The Edmonton Elks partnered with Canada Research Laboratories to set up a mobile testing unit at the stadium from 10 a.m. until 7:45 p.m. when the game between the Elks and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers gets underway.
The cost of the test is $50 and results will be available within 15 minutes from a mobile testing unit
Following the Alberta government's Wednesday announcement of new health restrictions — as well as its passport-styled restriction exemption program — the team announced that all fans over the age of 12 must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result from the previous 72 hours.
The team's previously announced COVID-19 plan — that fans must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test done with 48 hours of game time — will still come into effect on Oct. 15.
