New funding for Alberta food banks on the way amid holiday rush

Details were made public Wednesday on how millions of dollars in new Alberta government funding for food banks will be distributed.

On Nov. 23, the government committed $20 million over two years to food-focused charities amid increased demands across the province. It was part of a broader affordability action plan announced by Premier Danielle Smith.

Wednesday, the province provided details on the funding:

$5 million each year will be distributed to food banks through the Family and Community Support Services Association of Alberta. From that money, $3 million will go to established food banks this month to purchase and transport food, and help pay for front-line staff. Another $2 million will be used to fund grants that will open in January. More details, including eligibility criteria, are to be available in coming weeks.

$5 million each year will support donation-matching campaigns to encourage more Albertans to donate to their local food banks. The government will match up to $5 million in donations received by food banks and related organizations Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. More details, including eligibility criteria, will be available in coming weeks.

Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank, says more Edmontonians are relying on hampers from her organization. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton's Food Bank, said the food bank appreciates all contributions, "big and small."

She said she and her staff are looking forward to specifics on eligibility for the government funding and what it could mean for the food bank's bottom line.

"Demand is double of what it was just two years ago and [the food bank is] serving more than 35,000 people a month in the hamper program alone," Bencz said.

Arianna Scott, CEO of Food Banks Alberta, says the government funding is welcome news for the organization's 110 member agencies, who are "in trouble and struggling" to keep up with growing demand.

"We've seen a distinct increase in the number of food banks accessing food from our warehouse on a monthly basis," Scott said.

Before the pandemic, 15 to 20 food banks regularly asked for food from the warehouse, she said.

"Now every month somewhere between 70 and 90 food banks request their allotment from us."

She said food banks are facing challenges similar to those faced by clients – increased food and transportation costs and other effects of inflation.

"The money will be dispersed throughout the entire province in urban and rural areas," Scott said.

Members of the Lloydminster Youth Council assemble boxes for food hampers being distributed for the holidays at the Salvation Army. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Major Bond Jennings, community ministries officer with the Lloydminster Salvation Army, said food is going out to clients as quickly as it arrives.

"Last year we did little over 500 Christmas hampers, this year we've prepared for 650 because of the fact we had 150 new individuals and families come to us looking for assistance," Jennings said.

The other food-focused charity in Lloydminster is the Olive Tree. It runs a variety of programs such as food hampers, fresh food deliveries for seniors and a free community meal three times a week.

Now the meals are being served to an average of 80 people a sitting, up from a dozen when they started a decade ago.

Becky Schille CEO of the Olive Tree in Lloydminster stands in one of two thrift stores they operate to support the food focused charity in the border city. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"Definitely we've seen the need increase but we've also see people's awareness of food insecurity grow," said Becky Schille, Olive Tree's CEO.

Making sure people have enough to eat is a mission "very dear to my heart," she said.