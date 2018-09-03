Foo Fighters postpone Edmonton, Calgary shows due to illness

Foo Fighters have rescheduled their Alberta tour dates due to illness.

Lead singer Dave Grohl lost his voice during a performance Saturday in Seattle.

The band's Tuesday date at Edmonton's Rogers Place and Thursday show at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary have been rescheduled.

"That's the last time I ever make out with Bono," Grohl said in a news release Monday, referring to the U2 lead singer losing his voice in the middle of a Berlin performance, also on Saturday.

Edmonton's show has been rescheduled to Oct. 22 and Calgary's show will be on Oct. 23.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. Refunds are available to those who want them until Sept. 25.

The Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold tour will resume Sept. 8 in Vancouver.