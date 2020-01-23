'Near zero visibility': Fog cloaks Alberta highways

A dense fog cloaked a swath of Alberta communities Thursday morning, shrouding city roads and highways.

Communities included in the fog advisory issued by Environment Canada stretch from Fort McMurray to Hanna, and Red Deer to Lloydminster, along the eastern edge of the province. Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake are also under an advisory.

Environment Canada is warning of "near zero visibility" on local roads and drivers are urged to use caution.

The fog which moved in Wednesday night, is expected to clear up later Thursday.

"Areas of dense fog are forecast to persist until later this morning," reads the warning from Environment Canada.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."