Fog advisory in effect for parts of eastern and central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for most of Alberta on Sunday morning.

The department asks travellers to be cautious as dense fog patches create conditions for very low visibility while driving.

This can occur suddenly with visibility being reduced to near zero.

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada recommends slowing down, watching for tail lights ahead and being prepared to stop.

The fog is expected to improve for most regions by noon but may redevelop into the evening.

The advisory is in effect for the following regions:

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan

Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath

Drumheller - Three Hills

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills