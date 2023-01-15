Fog advisory in effect for parts of eastern and central Alberta
Environment Canada has issued fog advisories for most of Alberta on Sunday morning.
The department asks travellers to be cautious as dense fog patches create conditions for very low visibility while driving.
This can occur suddenly with visibility being reduced to near zero.
If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada recommends slowing down, watching for tail lights ahead and being prepared to stop.
The fog is expected to improve for most regions by noon but may redevelop into the evening.
The advisory is in effect for the following regions:
- Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche
- Brooks - Strathmore - Vulcan
- Cardston - Fort Macleod - Magrath
- Drumheller - Three Hills
- Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake
- Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
- Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost
- Medicine Hat - Bow Island - Suffield
- Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
- Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills
