Flooding prompts evacuation order for community near Slave Lake

The hamlet of Marten Beach near Slave Lake, Alta., is being evacuated due to flooding, Alberta Emergency Alert said Thursday.

"The level of the Marten River is rising due to heavy rainfall and is causing flooding within the hamlet of Marten Beach," Alberta Emergency Alert said in a "critical alert" notice issued around 2:45 p.m.

Highway 88 is washed out north of the hamlet and has been closed.

According to Environment Canada, the Slave Lake area was hit with nearly 50 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, with showers continuing into Thursday afternoon.

"The river has come up about five feet in the past three hours and the water is coming over right back into Marten Beach again," Lesser Slave River reeve Murray Kerik said on Thursday.

Residents are under notice to evacuate the area immediately and move to high ground.

They are being directed to report to a reception centre set up at the district office for the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124.

"This time we're just evacuating the community for safety's sake and while we still can in case we lose any more culverts up there," Kerik told CBC News while en route to Marten Beach.

Kerik couldn't confirm the number of affected residents in the hamlet on the northeast shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

"As far as the numbers out there, we don't know for sure," he said.

"There isn't that many permanent residents there, but it's summer time — there could be 300 people there."

Kerik said the fire department and municipal employees are putting down sandbags to block floodwaters.

This is the second time since spring the hamlet was ordered evacuated.

Residents were told leave at the end of May when the McMillan Complex wildfire threatened the community.

It's also the second time this summer that Highway 88, which leads to Marten Beach, has been washed out.

"It just seems like it's getting worse over the past few years," Kerik said of flooding along the Marten River. "It comes up faster and higher than it did before."