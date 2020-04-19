Flooding causes Peace River to declare local emergency

The northern Alberta town of Peace River declared a state of local emergency on Saturday night due to flooding downtown.

A suspected ice jam caused flooding near the 100 Avenue and 100 Street area of downtown, according to information posted to the town's website. Pat's Creek Culvert started overflowing around 8:30 p.m.

Town council declared a state of local emergency at 9:44 p.m. Contractors were called in to assist as the town worked to bring in Tiger Dams and earth berms to channel water towards the nearby Riverfront Park before pumping water from there to the river.

A Sunday morning update said most of the water in town had receded after crews pumped water throughout the night. Plans to breach the dike to help the flow to the river were nixed due to the success of the pumping.

One pump was still working with others on standby near the park as debris clean-up on downtown roads was ongoing, according to the update.

Berms, temporary dams and roadblocks are set to remain in place for at least a day as the town continues to evaluate and assess the situation.

Residents were being asked to avoid the area. Public works, the fire department, RCMP and town staff were initially on scene.