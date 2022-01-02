Flooding at central Edmonton seniors complex displaces residents

Around 50 seniors were displaced Sunday morning after a pipe burst at a central Edmonton complex.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to Ansgar Villa seniors complex in the Oliver neighbourhood around 6:30 a.m., according to spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk. Crews found flooding from the fourth floor down to the lobby.

Lewchuk said there was around 8 inches of water on the ground.

Residents were evacuated to higher levels of the building — ETS buses were initially called but ultimately not needed — during clean-up.

Lewchuk said some units had suffered severe water damage, although she could not speak to how many. Edmonton fire crews left shortly before 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for EPCOR said it was called around 6:45 a.m. It confirmed a pipe had burst on the fourth floor.

The owner will be responsible for repairs as it is on private property, EPCOR said. An EPCOR crew will return once repairs are complete to ensure there are no outstanding issues.

Lewchuk said broken pipes are a common occurrence in the winter season, especially within the last few weeks through freeze and thaw cycles.