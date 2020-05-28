Flooding swamps lakefront properties in Alberta Beach

Rising water levels of Lac Ste. Anne continued to flood waterfront properties in Alberta Beach on Thursday, threatening to overwhelm the community's sewer system and trigger evacuation orders along the shoreline.

A local state of emergency was declared in Alberta Beach on Wednesday afternoon and was still in effect on Thursday morning for the community, located about 60 kilometres west of Edmonton.

According to an information alert issued by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, rising lake water was posing a threat to homes and businesses in the Village of Alberta Beach, the Summer Village of Val Quentin and Sunset Point shorelines.

In a statement issued by Alberta Beach on Wednesday, village officials said the flooding had already resulted in the loss of private and public property along the shoreline.

If the flooding continues, some residents may need to be evacuated, the advisory warned.

The high lake levels are also putting a strain on the Trivillage Regional Sewer System. The threat to operations could create a public health emergency, officials said.

Sandbags have been available at the Alberta Beach Public Works Building, located at 4000 Museum Rd. People who need assistance protecting their properties should go to the public works office, officials said.

Residents are also urged to help volunteers with the sandbagging effort, the village said.

Alberta Beach has a permanent population of around 1,000 but can attract more than 3,000 visitors on a busy summer weekend.