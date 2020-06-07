Flood warning issued for Lac La Biche County
Alberta Emergency Alert issued a flood warning for Lac La Biche County on Sunday afternoon.
Residents are asked to avoid all non-essential water use.
The county is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
The alert states that sanitary sewer systems are in danger of being overloaded due to the floods, and that lift stations throughout the county are reaching critical levels.
Due to high rainfall, there is a possibility of sewer backups and basement flooding.
Residents of Lac La Biche are asked to avoid all non-essential water use until further notice.
"If you have a basement, we advise you to move valuables and essential items to safer areas of your home," the alert states.
