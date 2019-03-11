Edmonton to build 13 new dry ponds to collect storm water

Edmonton will build 13 dry ponds to collect storm water in parks in an attempt to prevent flooding on city streets, using $54 million in federal money.

The money comes from Ottawa's disaster mitigation and adaptation fund, created to help municipalities become more resistant to climate change.

The funding was announced Monday by federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne during a news conference in Edmonton.

Federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne, right, announced $54 million in funding for flood mitigation projects, alongside Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Dry ponds are depressions in parks or green space used to collect water during a heavy rainfall. The storm water is stored until it can be safely released into the city's drainage infrastructure.

"It's a very effective strategy," said Mayor Don Iveson, who attended the announcement in Ellingson Park in the Parkallen neighbourhood, where a dry pond will be built. "We've built a number of these in the city, we know we need to build more."

Iveson recalled the 2004 flood in the Parkallen neighbourhood, when people were canoeing in the streets, and his parents' home was threatened by rising water.

"That is the power of nature unleashed," he said. "Any one of us can feel helpless when that is happening in our community."

Edmonton already has about 60 dry ponds, mostly near roads, according to a City of Edmonton face sheet.

The 13 dry ponds to be built throughout Edmonton will go a long way toward preventing flooding during heavy rainfalls, he said.

"It's going to make a difference for many families, households and businesses, who will be more resilient to a change in climate," Iveson said.

The location of the dry ponds will be based on historical flooding events, and will target areas that have already been identified as high priorities, he said.

A dry pond will be built in Edmonton's Parkallen neighbourhood, which was hit by severe flooding in 2004. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The federal funding will also be used to upgrade the Rossdale and E.L. Smith water treatment plants.

Work will be done to relocate some electrical assets, and to prevent back flow in the pipes that empty into the North Saskatchewan River.

The outfall structures that release storm water into the river will also be upgraded to help control heavy water flow.

