Evacuation orders issued for two regions in Woodlands County, Alta., due to flash flooding

Flash flooding evacuation orders are in effect for two regions in Woodlands County, Alta., about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, due to rising waters on the Athabasca River which is causing overland flooding.

The order is in effect for residents in the Township Road 620A area along the Athabasca River, east of the hamlet of Fort Assiniboine and for the Flats Road area along the river.

The orders came into effect Wednesday evening and require all residents to evacuate the area immediately.

Rising waters are causing flooding and washing out roads and people have been advised to drive with caution and avoid impacted roads.

An Alberta emergency alert was issued for parts of Woodlands County with an evacuation order in effect for the Flats Road area along the Athabasca River. (Government of Alberta)

Residents can access reception centres which have been set up at the Woodlands County Fort Assiniboine office as well as at 1 Woodlands Lane.

Peak water levels are expected in Fort Assiniboine Wednesday evening and will remain high through Thursday.

Water levels in the Flats Road area along the Athabasca River are expected to remain high until Friday.

People who live in lower Robb were also ordered to leave their homes as rivers began to overflow their banks Monday.

The hamlet of Robb is about 60 kilometres southwest of Edson.