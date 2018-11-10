Fleetwood Mac concert cancelled 90 minutes before band to take stage in Edmonton

Albertans looking forward to seeing legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac in concert this long weekend will now have to wait until April.

The band was scheduled to perform at Edmonton's Rogers Place arena on Saturday night, but the show was cancelled an hour and a half before its 8 p.m. start time. Monday's concert in Calgary has also been cancelled, Oilers Entertainment Group spokesperson Tim Shipton said in an emailed statement.

OEG found out about the cancellation shortly before 6:30 p.m., Shipton said.

The band had to go its own way after an unnamed member got sick.

Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets, as the concerts have been rescheduled for this spring. The Edmonton concert is set for April 13, while Calgarians can see the band on April 15.