New film puts spotlight on legendary Edmonton gay club Flashback

In its heyday, Flashback was one of the hottest clubs in Canada. Now, the legendary Edmonton gay bar is coming to the big screen.

The feature film in the making is about the the trailblazing spirit of the people who built and frequented Flashback and the surrounding turbulence of the 1980s.

"The history of Flashback is in itself the history of queer culture at the time" said writer Matthew Hays, a regular at the former club and the writer of the Flashback screenplay.

"As a young person, I felt a new sense of freedom as a gay man coming out in high school. And then also, all of the hatred and backlash that was happening at the same time."

Flashback screenwriter Matthew Hays in May 2023, left, and as a young man and Flashback regular, right. (Submitted by Matthew Hays)

Launched by owner John Reid in the mid-1970s, Flashback quickly gained popularity as the place to party. It was named one of the 10 best nightclubs in North America by Billboard Magazine, according to Edmonton's Queer History Project.

Set against the backdrop of the increasing visibility of LGBTQ culture alongside anti-queer backlash, Flashback patrons were greeted by a sign in the foyer stating that it was a club for gay people and their friends.

Hays used to frequent the 104th Street location with his straight brother, Peter Hays, who is the director and producer of Flashback film project.

The club also drew the likes of Oilers players and k.d. lang.

"It was a place that really brought queer and straight people together," Matthew Hays said. "The club played a really important role in changing people's attitudes.

On Tuesday, the Hays brothers and their film crew transformed local gay club Evolution Wonderlounge into their former haunt.

Under a silver disco ball, 50 extras in mullets, mohawks and teased bangs let loose on the black-and-white checkered dancefloor, decked out in high-waisted trousers, jumpsuits and leather.

"My outfit is actually from the '80s. It was my mom's, so I'm getting some more use out of it, which is super fun," said extra Alycia Stewart, dressed in a multi-coloured, geometric blazer with padded shoulders.

Alexis Zacharko, left, and Alycia Stewart were among dozens of extras that helped recreate Flashback at Evolution Wonderlounge. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

She reflected on Flashback and similar bars that paved the way so people could feel safe.

"That's what it's about — you just want to have fun and and be yourself."

Matthew Hays said life was hard for a young, gay person in the '80s, but Flashback made the city of Edmonton and beyond feel much more accepting.

"For LGBTQ people, things have gotten a lot better in terms of our ability to lead our lives fully and openly," he said.

Flashback will launch at Canadian and international festivals early next year, on Telus Optik TV on Demand and on the Telus originals online viewing platform. Telus originals is the lead funder of the project.