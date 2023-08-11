Flames, black smoke fill sky after fuel truck, train collide northwest of Edmonton

Flames and thick plumes of black smoke filled the air in Whitecourt, Alta., on Friday morning after a collision between a fuel truck and a train.

No fatalities have been reported, RCMP said in a news release.

The collision happened on Highway 43 near the junction on Highway 32.

"RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs have contained the scene but access will be closed until further notice," police said.

The Whitecourt fire department, CN police and EMS are also on scene, RCMP said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

"Though the fuel is the only hazardous material involved, fuel is volatile and explosions are still possible," police said.

RCMP expect to be on the scene for most of the day.

Whitecourt is 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

