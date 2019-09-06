Don't worry: Yellowhead Trail's Flaman Man hasn't run away

He's a robotic superhero stuck in a perpetual treadmill marathon.

Through rain, sleet and snow, commuters can spot him running relentlessly from his perch on the side of the Flaman Fitness building at 89th Street and Yellowhead Trail.

He has tirelessly kept watch over Yellowhead traffic for decades. His name is Flaman Man. He has a brother who plods away on a treadmill outside another high-visibility Flaman Fitness location, on the QE2 in Nisku.

The animatronic mascot vanished from the Yellowhead store a few weeks ago, prompting concern and some conspiracy theories to surface on social media.

The flaman man that haunts my dreams has escaped his treadmill prison <a href="https://t.co/qxD5iU7Pdb">pic.twitter.com/qxD5iU7Pdb</a> —@Keely_Cornpop

"Probably two or three times a year something will happen and we have to take him down off his perch and repair him," said Jason Samograd, Alberta regional manager for Flaman Fitness.

"We always get phone calls but never this much buzz on social media ... Our running man is beloved."

Apparently all that work on his quads takes a toll on Flaman Man. He's taking a much-needed rest.

"I wish had a real sexy and salacious story for you. Unfortunately it's nothing more than, he's down for repairs," Samograd said in an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Every day is leg day for our guy."

Robotic mascot Flaman Man is in the shop for repairs. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The robots appear at about 15 locations of the exercise equipment chain. When these Flaman men inevitably break down, the replacement parts often have to be custom-made, Samograd said.

"All of these prototypes were made by hand from different pieces of scrap metal or what they could find, so when one of them goes down, it's not something you can run down to Lowe's or Canadian Tire or pick up a part for," Samograd said.

"We have the part in hand and we should have him up and running right away."

The robots were the brainchild of company founder Frank Flaman, Samograd said.

When the company started out renting fitness gear instead of agricultural equipment, he wanted a new way to promote the business and in 1994, the first Flaman Man was born.

The robot was intended as a tribute to Flaman's father, who often dressed up in costumes to celebrate holidays like Easter and Christmas.

Like his namesake, Flaman Man dresses for the season. Sometimes he wears football gear. He has a surfing ensemble for summer.

"It's kind of a robotic skeleton that we cover with various outfits throughout the year," Samograd said.

"This faceless mannequin is nothing more than a costume on the side of the building and we're very honoured that people took such an interest in his disappearance."