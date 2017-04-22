Fixed-wing air ambulance service grounded for winter in 3 rural Alberta towns

Fixed-wing air ambulances will be landing at fewer rural airports across Alberta this winter due to safety concerns, but some worry the move will put lives on the line.

Winter air ambulance operations have paused in Spirit River, Two Hills and Ponoka, primarily because the King Air aircraft can land only land on shorter runways under ideal conditions, an Alberta Health Services spokesperson said in a statement to CBC.

"The safety of patients, staff, pilots, contract partners and of our aircraft fleet are the top priorities for Alberta Health Services and AHS EMS," the statement said.

"Once aviation-related safety risks are identified as high and require action, we are obligated to support the safety recommendations brought forward by the aviation subject matter experts; our pilots and aviation providers."

The Town of Spirit River will only have only ground ambulances and STARS helicopters responding to emergencies until at least March 31, AHS said.

It said patients will still receive "high-quality, appropriate care" and that other arrangements will be made for patients who would normally be flown by airplane. That could include being transported first to another airport by ground ambulance, or a response by STARS air ambulance for urgent or critical cases.

Spirit River Mayor Tammy Yaremko said her town had taken proactive measures to improve its airport, including upgrading the runway lighting and adding an all-weather operating system.

"There was just zero communication and [fixed-wing service] it was just pulled out from under us at the 11th hour," Yaremko said in an interview last week. "They've been landing the King Airs here since the '80s. So that hasn't changed."

She said residents in the town about 525 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, as well as people who live in neighbouring municipalities, have benefited from the availability of fixed-wing air ambulances.

"That's the fastest way to get our patients to better care in Edmonton," Yaremko said.

Wilma Larsen, 75, from Wanham, Alta., made a full recovery after a heart attack in November 2016.

Around 4 a.m. on the day it happened, she went to the emergency department at the Central Peace Hospital in Spirit River. Flown to an Edmonton hospital, she was recovering from surgery by 1 p.m. the same day, she said.

"It was, you know, unbelievable that it could have happened in that short period of time. There were no delays," Larsen said.

Wilma Larsen, 75, at home in Wanham, Alta., with her husband Brent. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

In a letter to the Town of Spirit River, AHS said 15 patients were transported by fixed-wing air ambulance out of the Spirit River Regional Airport last winter.

Brian Kroes, chief for Spirit River-based Central Peace Fire and Rescue, said patients are already being moved by other methods. This month, a cardiac patient in a neighbouring county had to be transported to Grande Prairie for a fixed-wing flight, Kroes said.

"The weather prevented STARS from coming in that night, but if there would have been an airplane there, he could have left in, like, half an hour," he said.

Kroes said that call took first responders out of the area for three hours. He said the pausing of the fixed-wing service comes on top of a pre-existing shortage of paramedics, which leaves volunteer fire departments to fill the void.

"It's costing our volunteers extra time. They may not get enough sleep to go in to their regular job through the day," Kroes said.

Tony Van Rootselaar, reeve of the Municipal District of Spirit River, said he finds the lack of consultation frustrating.

"When they conducted a risk assessment for landing aircraft at this airport, I don't know if anybody bothered to do a risk assessment, you know, on the very people that are being flown out of here," Van Rootselaar said.

Ponoka Mayor Kevin Ferguson echoed Van Rootselaar's frustration. "We have folks in AHS from the cities making decisions about our rural communities that really don't know or understand," Ferguson said.

Mayor Tammy Yaremko says the decision to cease winter air ambulance service in Spirit River was communicated by AHS on Nov. 23 and effective immediately. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Yaremko said that in a meeting with AHS and the air carrier, a decline in pilot experience was noted as a reason for changes in safety standards. She said it was unfortunate the town was not given time to fix the issues highlighted by the risk assessment.

"We're talking about lives here."