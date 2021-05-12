Outdoors in Edmonton: Five things you can find near Fox Drive

Mention of the Whitemud in Edmonton might call up thoughts of freeway traffic, but Whitemud Park and the surrounding area is bumper to bumper with interesting outdoor spots.

If you're looking for a safe physically-distanced stroll or a sanity-saving family excursion, here's a list of five spots to visit near Fox Drive.

Talus Dome

The Talus Dome is a stone's throw from Quesnell Bridge and Fox Drive. Constructed in 2011, it's composed of nearly 1,000 handcrafted stainless steel spheres.

Love it or hate it, this $600,000 creation by Los Angeles artists Benjamin Ball and Gaston Nogues still generates conversation a decade after it was installed. It's visible by car from Whitemud Drive or you can turn off at Fort Edmonton Park Road to access the walking trail and viewing platform.

Whitemud Equestrian Park

This is the destination for horsing around, from the park to the stables. The recent $7.6-million addition to Whitemud Equine Learning Centre features a heated indoor arena, tack area and more. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the centre is closed. You might still be able to see the horses in their paddocks, while catching some sun at the park's picnic tables or in its open greenspace or along the walking trials.

Keillor Point

This spot, formerly known as End of the World, is perched high above the North Saskatchewan river bank and accessible through the Belgravia neighourhood along Saskatchewan Drive.

A $1.5-million makeover to Keillor Point in 2019 added railings, a staircase and pathway to this iconic lookout. A tip if you head to the neighbourhood with a pooch: there is an off-leash area with a great view overlooking the parkway further down Saskatchewan Drive.

Grandview staircase

The Grandview staircase is more than just a way to get from Whitemud Park to the Grandview Heights neighbourhood. It also doubles as an outdoor stairmaster featuring 240 steps after upgrades were completed in 2020.

The staircase is right next to the Alfred H. Savage Centre in Whitemud Park at 13204 Fox Drive. Boasting picnic sites and multi-use trails, the area is also where the Edmonton Riverboat is undergoing repairs.

If you're looking to venture farther afield, here is a map of outdoor spots to explore in the capital region.

Alfred H. Savage Centre

This spot is named after a City of Edmonton employee who was a driving force behind places such as the Muttart Conservatory and the John Janzen Nature Centre. The centre is a hub for outdoor education and also serves as a washroom and warm-up facility in the winter, not to mention an ideal tobogganing spot.