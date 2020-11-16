Five facing charges in homicide of northern Alberta man, 19

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder and two others are facing charges in the death of 19-year-old Kyler Dean Commandeur of Clairmont, Alta., RCMP say in a news release.

Commandeur's body was found June 11 on the side of Highway 677, west of Highway 2, near the Woking turn-off.

The death was deemed suspicious and the investigation was turned over to the Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit.

Six days later, RCMP said an autopsy had determined the manner of death was homicide. Police didn't release the victim's name.

In a news release Sunday, RCMP identified Commandeur and said five people have now been arrested and charged.

A 28-year-old man from Clairmont was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with first-degree murder. He has been remanded into custody and will next appear in Grande Prairie provincial court Nov. 23.

A 25-year-old man from Grande Prairie who turned himself in to RCMP on Oct. 16 has been charged with first-degree murder. He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Monday.

A 30-year-old man from Grande Prairie was arrested in Saskatchewan on Nov. 13 and charged with first-degree murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear by CCTV in Grande Prairie provincial court on Dec. 2.

A 34-year-old woman from Grande Prairie was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Remanded into custody, she will next appear in Grande Prairie provincial court Nov. 25.

A 36-year-old woman from Beaverlodge was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with forcible confinement. She was released after a judicial hearing and was scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Monday.

The major crimes unit said many other RCMP units, detachments and outside agencies provided help during the investigation, including the RCMP interview assistance team and the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a medium-security facility outside Prince Albert.

"The mobilization of various RCMP support units, along with the help of outside agencies, was paramount to the success of this investigation," Staff Sgt. Mark Sloan of the major crimes unit said in the news release.

Police also thanked members of the public for dash-cam footage that was received early in the investigation.