Lured in: Tips for fishing with kids

This summer, CBC Edmonton visits local fishing spots to introduce you to accessible angling in and around the city. In this series, fishing expert Michael Sullivan tackles everything from bait & hook to catch & release.

Fishing is an excellent way to enjoy a warm afternoon during the summer with the kids.

As soon as Michael Sullivan's children were old enough to reel in a fishing line, they were down at Pigeon Lake fishing for walleye.

When introducing kids to fishing, the Alberta biologist recommends keeping it simple and picking a place where there's a good chance you'll catch something.

"When kids are just starting, they don't care if it's a tasty fish or a colourful fish, it just needs to be wiggling," he says.

Another tip is to go somewhere that's safe for kids to wade in and play in the water so they can also practice catching frogs, minnows or bugs.

Michael and his daughter Sierra Sullivan with her first pink salmon, caught by fly fishing. (Submitted by Michael Sullivan)

"We call it stream time instead of screen time," Sullivan says. "The kids start to see the world around them. If you appreciate it, you learn to love it. And if you learn to love it, you learn to protect it."

For this part of the series, Sullivan brought along some friends and their three-year-old daughters. One of them is Brian Joubert, who is teaching his daughter Emma to fish this summer.

"It's a neat way for children to be observant in nature. They can watch what's going on around them," he says. "You can tell stories, play in the water, observe birds."

Joubert adds that fishing also helps teach kids patience. He's noticed that sometimes Emma seems disinterested but then something will spark within her and she gets right into it.

Brian Joubert is teaching his three-year-old daughter Emma to fish this summer. (Emily Rendell-Watson/CBC)

Emma's current passion is fishing tackle and equipment, and asks her dad about what different lures do or how they work.

"It doesn't have to be overcomplicated, it doesn't have to be expensive," Joubert says.

"In Alberta, we're blessed with a whole range of fishing opportunities so even within larger towns and cities there are places you can walk, bike or take public transit to."