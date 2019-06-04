Edmonton mom warns about Fisher-Price soothing seat after baby gets stuck

Stacey Staron remembers waking to the sound of her infant son's muffled cries.

She found Lukas face-down in his Fisher-Price soothing seat.

He was less than three months old.

A photo of the Fisher-Price soothing seat Stacey Staron purchased for her son. (Stacey Staron) "It never occurred to me that a baby at that age would flip over and get stuck like that," the Edmonton mother said.

She jumped out of bed and picked up her son, who was uninjured.

That night, July 27, 2018, was the last time she used the infant seat.

Recall of sleeper seat

On April 12, 2019, the Fisher-Price Newborn Rock 'n Play Sleeper was recalled in the United States by its manufacturer after more than 30 infants died over a 10-year period.

Fisher-Price's recall notice, which was shared by Health Canada, said the infants died after they "rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances."

Approximately 2,000 Fisher-Price Newborn Rock 'n Play Sleeper seats were sold by Mattel Canada, Inc. between December 2009 and February 2011 before they were removed from Canadian shelves, Health Canada said.

It is not known how many "Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers have been sold in Canada through unauthorized third-party sellers (not Mattel or Fisher-Price), including online," the department said.

A Walmart Canada spokesperson confirmed the recalled product was never sold in the company's Canadian store but said the Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Rock 'n Play Soothing Seat is currently available online through Walmart Canada.

The spokesperson said "the current Canadian version called Rock 'N Play Soothing Seat meets all Canadian guidelines."

CBC was unable to confirm if the soothing seat is sold elsewhere in Canada.

When shown the soothing seat Walmart Canada offers online and Mattel's listing for the Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Rock 'N Play sleeper, Staron said the products look identical.

"I thought it was the same ad," she said. "One is called 'the soother' and the other is called 'the sleeper.' The sleeper is recalled from what I can see but the soother is not. But it's the exact same product."

(Top) A screenshot of Mattel's online listing of the Sweet Snugapuppy Rock 'N Play sleeper seat with the American recall notice next to the listing. The second screenshot is from Walmart Canada's website, provided by a spokesperson. (CBC)

The mother, who also runs a mom and baby social group called The Baby Bunch, said the difference in the product names isn't enough for parents to notice.

"Who's looking at if it's a sleeper or soother? You're still using it for the same purpose. It looks like the exact same product to me."

Walmart Canada's online description of the Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Rock 'N Play Soothing Seat said its "soft, cozy fabrics, calming vibrations, and gentle rocking help soothe your baby and become part of the nap routine, giving your little one a sense of security.​"

The online description on the retailer's website also said "rock around the clock with an inclined baby seat that helps little ones rest and play!"

The federal body is "continuing to monitor the soothing seat," a Health Canada spokesperson said after seeing the Walmart Canada online description mentioning the words "dreams" and "nap routine."

The spokesperson said in an email that since the soothing seat "is not intended for sleep, it is not subject to the cribs, cradles and bassinets regulations ."

"While these products are not subject to the regulations, Health Canada recommends that these types of products have clear labelling and instructions advising that they are not to be used for sleep," the spokesperson said.

'Completely destroy it'

Staron acknowledged she used the soothing seat as a place for her son to sleep overnight, knowing the product was not intended for that purpose.

She didn't fasten the harness the night he fell out, because she "didn't want to be fumbling with the harness to get him out" if there was an emergency.

The Rock 'N Play soothing seat was her last option for her baby, who refused to sleep in his bassinet and playpen, she said.

"If you have a baby that will not fall asleep and all of a sudden they do, you're not about to stop them."

No incidents were reported to Health Canada regarding the Fisher-Price soothing seat between June 2011 and April 15, 2019, the department said.

Staron said she plans to keep the soothing seat until the product is recalled in Canada.

"I am going to make sure I completely destroy it, because I don't want anyone to get their hands on it," she said.

Mattel, the company that owns Fisher-Price, has not yet responded to requests for comment.