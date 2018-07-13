Bucking for bucks: Edmonton-area first responders to compete in charity rodeo

They'll be holding on to their hats — and their horses — this weekend in St. Albert.

About 100 police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency-service workers will compete in the inaugural First Responders Rodeo, happening Saturday at the St. Albert rodeo grounds.

It's inspired by the Calgary Police Rodeo, a tradition entering its 36th year, said Mike Schnurer, one of the founders of the new event.

"For the last couple of years, we've been headed down to Calgary," Schnurer said Friday in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "We decided that they shouldn't have all the fun, so we figured we'd put our own on."

Fundraising for PTSD

Like the Calgary Police Rodeo, the First Responders Rodeo in St. Albert will raise funds for first responders grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The goal for this first year is to raise $5,000, which will be shared between the Tema Conter Memorial Trust, an organization that specializes in treating PTSD among first responders, and the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

First responders will compete in riding, racing and most roping categories of rodeo, although there will be no chuckwagons or tie-down roping events.

While there are a lot of greenhorns, participants new to rodeo, there are also a number of participants who are familiar with the sport.

'A lot of rodeo and western heritage'

"There's a lot of rodeo and western heritage in Alberta and a lot of first responders come from that rural ranching background," said Schnurer, who comes from a ranching family and married into another ranching family.

The founders have had clinics and lessons for greenhorns and more experienced participants.

"Obviously, we don't do this every day," said Schnurer, who participates in team roping, chute-dogging and wild-cow milking. "You wake up a little bit sore and a little bit bruised ... "

Schnurer, who knows the dangers of rodeo, having been run over a few times himself, said there will be "lots of medics on site."

The rodeo grounds are at the Kinsmen Club of St. Albert, 47 Riel Dr.

Gates open Saturday at 11 a.m. Rodeo events start at 1 p.m.