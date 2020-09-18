Life is a series of events — big and little — that can help us learn, grow and bring us to a place of happiness, peace or understanding.

These are your stories and CBC Edmonton wants to give you an opportunity to tell them.

Our First Person initiative is looking for northern Alberta writers willing to share stories that reflect contemporary Alberta but are outside of the regular news cycle. These stories can bring our audiences deeper understanding, new perspectives, or even just a smile.

These 500 to 700-word personal essays — your experience, told in your words — can be a slice of life or a transformative moment that changed your life.

We hope to hear from writers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds who can share experiences reflecting a diversity of perspectives — social or economic, political or spiritual, rural or urban, and everything in between.

We're also planning to pair up some of these written stories with video, adding life and depth as we share your unique stories with our Alberta audiences.

Read on to find out how to be part of it.

Nervous?

Don't be. CBC's First Person project pairs you with an experienced editor who will help polish your piece, making it a perfect opportunity for professional and inexperienced writers alike.

Need some incentive?

Not only will your story reach CBC Edmonton's vast audience, it may also be shared right across the country. Plus, you'll be paid as an official CBC freelance contributor.

Some of the writers of CBC Edmonton's First Person feature stories. Clockwise from top left: Jules Taylor (seated on the right) with her family; Giselle General, Elizabeth Tadman-Kickham, Cheryl Whiskeyjack with husband Elmer, Grant Bawolin. (Submitted by Jules Taylor; Therese Kehler/CBC; Natalie D'Aoust Photography; Submitted by Cheryl Whiskeyjack; Submitted by Grant Bawoli)

Need some inspiration?

Here is a selection of some of the First Person stories from Edmonton that we've published so far in 2022.

An Edmonton writer-photographer who channeled the creative energy saved for international travel into a photographic love letter to the city where she lives.

A mom whose pregnancy with daughter Joy was overshadowed by the sadness and fear of two miscarriages.

A Filipina woman's tale of moving — and moving and moving again — to find a home that would fit her family's goals and budget.

A motorcycle enthusiast who takes to Edmonton's ring road in a "throttle therapy" ritual that keeps him connected with his memories and the city's past.

Where to start

Think about your story's focus. A great First Person essay will explore one thing in depth rather than give a broad overview of a subject.

What is the conflict, crisis or turning point of your story? What is the personal anecdote it builds on? What did you learn? How do you believe readers will react to your story?

Your first writing assignment is to get those ideas down. Start by introducing yourself in a few lines and where you live. Then, explain your idea for a First Person column in approximately 150 words and why you think it would resonate with a CBC audience.

If you have relevant photos, audio or video that would augment your column, include those details too.

Then, send it to our editors at firstperson@cbc.ca .

The fine print: