First Nations members in Maskwacis, Alta., reflect on papal visit 1 month later

A month after the papal visit to Maskwacis, Alta., its impact remains a topic of conversation for community members.

Pope Francis spoke to a crowd of thousands of Indigenous people on July 25 in Maskwacis. The community is the location of four First Nations: Ermineskin Cree Nation, Samson Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe and the Montana First Nation.

Francis apologized for members of the Catholic Church who co-operated with the Canadian residential school policy.

Luci Johnson, a court worker and member of the Samson Cree Nation, was opposed to the visit and said attending the event did little to change her mind.

"They came in, such vengeful force, 'We're bringing the pope in, the road's are going to get paved,'" she said in an interview earlier this month.

"And then the event happened — boom, gone."

Johnson said it was ironic to hear the apology in Spanish because of the way her father was punished for speaking his Cree language in residential school. He died years ago after struggling with alcohol because of his experiences.

However, there were moments that resonated with Johnson. She said she was honoured to hear the unscheduled performance of a Cree singer addressing the pope in her language.

Johnson also organized a group from the Maskwacis Iskwewsis Empowerment Program, a court-mandated program for youths, to prepare care packages for Elders which included bannock, sandwiches, water and tissues.

"At least we, in the attempt of taking care of our Elders, let them know that we're here," she said.

Johnson said she has seen little follow-up to help the community after reopening the wounds left by residential schools.

"If they want to walk their talk: show us what you want to do and put some prevention programs in place," she said.

Peyasu Wuttunee says counselling services have been busier than most summers. (Sam Brooks/CBC)

Peyasu Wuttunee, a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, is the manager of counselling and support services with Maskwacis Health Services.

He said from a mental health standpoint, the event went smoothly with around 150 health support workers present.

Wuttunee said many people there were receptive to the apology — but others who might not be did not attend.

"Those became the ones that we're trying to focus with and connect with," he said.

This week, MHS is organizing a sharing circle open to those who wish to talk about it. The main challenge for the service is reaching those who might be in need, Wuttunee said.

"If they're not connecting with us, there's other services out there.

"And really our concern is that they're being supported working through the emotions that the apology may have brought up."

He said that anecdotally, the health service has seen a busier summer than usual.

This June, the health agency launched a detox and treatment centre pilot. He said the program has seen a high demand, even from communities outside Maskwacis.

"That's all connected to the apology and the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in all these negative health outcomes," he said.

Acceptance and rejection

Coun. Katherine Swampy with the Samson Cree Nation said she had mixed feelings but felt the sincerity of Pope Francis's words.

"Maybe it's not my place to forgive — I didn't attend residential school, but I am one of the many people who've had to endure the intergenerational trauma from residential school," she said.

"And I have always been, I guess, an optimist."

Swampy said Monday that the meaning of the visit and apology are still a topic of conversation — some still angry at the Nations of Maskwacis for hosting.

She said there could be healing on both sides: for those who accepted the apology and for those rejected it.

But Swampy said the real legacy will be decided in the future, including by the younger generations in attendance.

"I hope that those children remember that, I hope that they're able to help other people and their own children, generations to come.

"I hope that it has a lasting impact that's towards healing," she said.