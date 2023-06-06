First-degree murder trial sees tense exchange between prosecutor, accused

A break-in and an intruder running off into the night.

Nearly 20 late-night phone calls made by an unknown person inside an apartment suite.

The mysterious appearance of a black suitcase outside a hotel in Morinville, Alta.

Bloody evidence from a crime scene planted among boxes and luggage.

These are some of the explanations Beryl Musila offered Tuesday about the events around Ronald Worsfold's death as she tried to refute the Crown's version of how he was killed on July 7, 2017.

Musila, who is on trial for first-degree murder, does not have a lawyer and is representing herself. The jury trial in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench is in its seventh week.

The accused argues she was set up by someone to take the fall for 75-year-old Worsfold's death. At the beginning of the trial, she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, but guilty to indecent interference with Worsfold's remains.

Ronald Worsfold, 75, was killed in July 2017. (RCMP)

For the first six weeks of the trial, Crown prosecutors John Schmidt and Patricia Hankinson called evidence arguing that Musila, who was living with Worsfold in St. Albert at the time of his death, drugged him with Ativan and then panicked when she believed he'd overdosed.

They argue she decided to kill Worsfold, and that she committed the murder by beating him with a hammer and stabbing him with a knife.

Musila began calling evidence in her own defence on Monday, and was her own first witness. She testified she believed she'd been framed for the murder.

That theory and the prosecution's theory of the killing clashed as Musila answered questions during a tense cross-examination by Schmidt on Tuesday.

Asked about the events of the evening of July 7, 2017, Musila said she and Worsfold both took Ativan. She said after the older man went to bed, she caught someone breaking into their apartment suite.

Musila said she chased the person out of the building, but lost them.

Schmidt suggested to her that there was no intruder.

"Well, given the situation of what's happened, 100 per cent someone was there," Musila replied.

Schmidt put it to Musila that she used the landline in the suite to call Robert Rafters 19 times between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 8, 2017.

Rafters testified earlier in the trial that he was dating Musila at the time of Worsfold's death.

"I cannot agree with you on that statement. Because something else happened that night. So, obviously there was someone else there," Musila replied.

Musila said she found Worsfold dead in his bed later that day, when she woke up to the sound of Worsfold's daughter yelling up at the suite from the parking lot.

She said she panicked and lied to Worsfold's daughter, telling her that her father was out for a walk.

Musila also denied Schmidt's assertion that she cleaned up the crime scene.

"The bloody pillows, the bloody sheets, the bloody towels and the bloody clothing — your evidence is that those things had been removed from apartment 205 before you woke up and discovered Ronald Worsfold was dead?" the prosecutor asked.

"That is my evidence," Musila replied.

She said Rafters arrived at the suite and helped her place Worsfold's body in a large blue Rubbermaid tub, and that he and a cab driver loaded it into a waiting taxi along with her other belongings.

Rafters testified that while he did help move the bin to the taxi, he never went into Worsfold's unit and that he didn't know there was a body in the tub.

Musila agreed with Schmidt that she then moved the bin and her other belongings to several locations, but said she believes that during a stop outside a hotel in Morinville, Alta., someone moved her boxes and planted a black suitcase among her belongings.

Interviews with police

Musila told Schmidt that she wasn't honest with police in the hours and days following Worsfold's death.

She first told two officers who phoned her that she was in Red Deer or Olds, Alta., and didn't know where Worsfold was.

When she was interviewed about Worsfold's disappearance, she said again that she didn't know where he was.

After she was arrested, she admitted she'd stabbed and beaten Worsfold with a hammer, but said it was because Rafters threatened to kill her if she didn't.

She also told police that Worsfold made her participate in sexual acts that left her feeling humiliated and afraid.

She later changed her story, telling police it was Rafters who killed Worsfold.

While testifying on Monday, Musila said she did not kill Worsfold. She also said they were good friends and never had a sexual relationship.

On Tuesday, Schmidt put it to Musila that the only time she has been honest about what happened was when she admitted to the murder.

"I am going to suggest at that moment in time you were feeling remorseful because you killed Ronald Worsfold," he said.

"That's not true," Musila responded.

Musila also repeatedly said that her initial confession was prompted by a conversation she had with someone before her arrest.

"He said, 'Sorry, you gotta go down for this one.'" she said.

After the cross-examination ended, Musila called Suzanne Naistus as a witness. Naistus lived across the hall from Worsfold in 2017.

Naistus told the jury she saw a man she described as a "white gentleman" coming and going from Worsfold's suite, both after midnight on July 8, 2017, and later that day.

She said he did go into the suite, and recalled hearing arguing.

Musila will continue calling evidence in her defence Wednesday.