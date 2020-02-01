First-degree murder charges laid against four people in Edmonton homicide

Three adults and and a 17-year-old male have been charged with first-degree murder in a homicide last summer.

Edmonton police arrested the suspects between Jan. 21 and Jan. 30 in relation to the stabbing death of Derek Cowan, 47, in August 2019.

The adults are aged 37, 27 and 19.

Cowan was found dead inside an apartment suite at 93rd Street and 104th Avenue on Aug. 16.