Kelowna man, 25, charged with 1st-degree murder in northern Alberta killing last year

A 25-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Grande Prairie, Alta., last October.

A second man is being sought in connection with the death, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The body of 28-year-old Cody Michaloski of Grande Prairie was found in the early morning of Oct. 13 in an apartment residence in the city 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Following a lengthy homicide investigation involving investigators in B.C. and Alberta, RCMP on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man in Kelowna.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit has issued an arrest warrant on first-degree murder charges for a 26-year-old man whose whereabouts are unknown.