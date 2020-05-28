Kelowna man, 25, charged with 1st-degree murder in northern Alberta killing last year
A Kelowna man has been charged with first-degree murder and a second man is being sought in connection with the October 2019 death of a northern Alberta man, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.
Cody Michaloski, 28, found dead in Grande Prairie, Alta., apartment last October
The body of 28-year-old Cody Michaloski of Grande Prairie was found in the early morning of Oct. 13 in an apartment residence in the city 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Following a lengthy homicide investigation involving investigators in B.C. and Alberta, RCMP on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man in Kelowna.
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit has issued an arrest warrant on first-degree murder charges for a 26-year-old man whose whereabouts are unknown.