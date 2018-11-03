Man charged with 1st-degree murder after woman found dead in central Alberta home

A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a central Alberta home on Friday.

Police located a woman's body at about 2 a.m. in a residence near the hamlet of Galahad, about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

A man was taken into custody without incident, RCMP said in a Saturday release. Police aren't looking for any other suspects.

The RCMP major crimes unit and forensic identification section are investigating alongside local RCMP.

An autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton on Tuesday.