First-degree murder charge laid in Edmonton Remand Centre killing

Months after a 57-year-old inmate was found dead at the Edmonton Remand Centre, a 38-year-old inmate has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bruce Donald Windsor, 57, was found dead at the remand centre on the afternoon of June 29.

On Friday, Edmonton police said they have charged Clayton Berard, 38, with first-degree murder in Windsor's killing.

Police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said one of the reasons for the delay in charging Berard was to allow homicide detectives to collect DNA evidence and have it analyzed.

Bruce Windsor, 57, was found dead at the Edmonton Remand Centre in June. (Edmonton Police Service)

Windsor was a known sex offender. In February 2013, he had completed a two-year sentence for possessing child pornography, publishing child pornography and breach of probation.

Within a week of his release, he was arrested and charged with possessing and producing child pornography and breaching his probation order by visiting areas where children are present.

Berard was charged in April with first-degree murder and attempted murder for a pair of stabbings in late March that killed a woman and sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In the early months of 2019, Berard had been charged with three other incidents, including assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and possession of methamphetamine.

In 2004, he was sentenced to 9½ years in jail for two counts of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm and break and enter to commit robbery.