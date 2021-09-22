First COVID-19 death of a person under 20 reported in Alberta

For the first time, an Albertan under the age of 20 with COVID-19 has died.

Alberta Health says she was under 20 and she lived in the Central zone. The province's data site suggests she was 18 years old. Her death was among 20 reported Wednesday in the province.

Across the province, 1,040 people are hospital with the disease, including 230 in intensive care beds. Both numbers are the highest the province has seen. About 78.6 per cent of those in hospital are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Alberta reported 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday .

The new cases were detected on 14,521 tests with a positivity rate around 9.06 per cent.

Active cases declined from Tuesday's update. There are now 20,304 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Here's a regional breakdown:

Edmonton zone: 5,606.

Calgary zone: 5,389.

North zone: 3,663.

Central zone: 3,515.

South zone: 2,114.

Unknown: 17.

More than 19,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered Tuesday, including 10,936 first doses, 5,746 second doses and 2,488 third doses.

As of the province's latest update, about 81.8 per cent of Alberta's eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have had both. About 62.1 per cent of the province's total population have had two doses of vaccine.