First chief of new Grande Prairie Police Service looks forward to getting community involved

The Grande Prairie Police Service has its first chief, a veteran officer who says the new force presents an opportunity for more community input on policing in the northwestern Alberta city.

In March, city council voted to establish a municipal own police force and phase out the RCMP. Earlier this month, the city ratified its police commission's selection for the new force's top job and appointed Dwayne Lakusta as chief.

Lakusta, who officially starts his position on Aug. 28, said he looks forward to helping build the new police service for the city of 68,000 people, 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

"I think this move provides an opportunity for the entire community to have a more direct voice in shaping the policing qualities and strategies that align with with the unique needs of the city," Lakusta told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Monday.

"I've worked alongside a lot of RCMP members. And this isn't about the stripe on the pants," he said.

"This is about addressing the needs of the community and getting that most effective and efficient approach to community safety and wellbeing."

Lakusta comes to the Grande Prairie job with extensive experience.

He retired from the Edmonton Police Service as a superintendent in 2021 after a 26-year career that saw him work undercover, as a homicide detective, and in roles with the organized crime branch and the targeted offender section.

Toward the end of his career with EPS, he served as chief executive officer of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), which is made up of 400 municipal police and RCMP officers who investigate organized and serious crime in the province.

More recently, Lakusta has been executive director of Law Enforcement and Police Oversight with the Alberta government.

He said one of the biggest concerns he has to address will be the crime severity index.

According to data from the police transition report, Grande Prairie has a crime severity index above the Alberta average.

Doug King, a professor of justice studies at Calgary's Mount Royal University, said the force will need backup to lower the incidence of violent crime.

"Police can't do that themselves," King said. "You have to have community involvement in the whole process."

He said community-based policing could be key to the success of the Grande Prairie Police Service.

"Don't tell them what their problems are. Have them tell you what their problems are. … That means you need to actively commit to establishing partnerships with community agencies and community members."

Fresh slate

Lakusta said there is a lot of pressure navigating the creation of the new force.

Temitope Oriola, a professor of criminology and sociology at University of Alberta, said it is also an enormous privilege to start on fresh slate.

"It gives you the pedestal to use evidence from robust social scientific research in terms of what works and what does not work," Oriola said.

He said the Grande Prairie Police Service should strive to hire officers who are university educated and who represent the community's racial diversity.

He also called for the service to achieve gender parity in its hiring, and said the police chief should also avoid "recycling" officers who have got into trouble with misconduct in other jurisdictions.

"When and if there are instances of excessive use of force, those moments should be used very clearly to assert the values and the norms and the creed of the police service," he said.

The police commission selected Lakusta from a field of 15 applicants.

The transition to a new police service is expected to take five years. Until it is complete, the RCMP will continue to have jurisdiction in Grande Prairie.