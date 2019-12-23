Fire damages house in southwest Edmonton

Skip to Main Content
30 firefighters battled to bring fire on Kennedy Crescent SW under control

No one was injured in a house fire in southwest Edmonton Monday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Thirty firefighters battled for more than an hour Monday to control a house fire the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of Keswick.

No one was inside the home at 3985 Kennedy Cres. SW when crews arrived at the house at 6:38 a.m., said Carol Hurst, a City of Edmonton spokesperson.

Smoke was coming from the roof, Hurst said.

The fire was under control by 7:50 a.m., and out a short time later.

Damage was not visible from the street, but fire officials told CBC there was significant damage inside the home.

There were no injuries.
 
Firefighters clean up following a house fire in the Keswick neighbourhood Monday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)
