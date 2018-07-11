Firefighters respond to fire at Edmonton chemical complex

One person was taken to hospital with burns Wednesday as firefighters battled a fire at a chemicals plant in northwest Edmonton.

​Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Maya Filipovic said crews responded to an alarm call at Hexion Canada Inc., 12621 156th St., shortly before 2:20 p.m., and arrived at the complex about five minutes later.

At least one building was evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze. The fire was put out at 5:03 p.m.

Firefighters discovered a burning vessel in one of the buildings. Filipovic described it as an enclosed vessel used to house a chemical but said she did not know its size.

The fire was contained to a room, she said.

Three hazardous materials units are also at the complex, working alongside firefighters.

Hexion is an American company based in Ohio, specializing in thermoset resins, according to its website. John Komba, vice-president of investor relations and public affairs with the company said Hexion will investigate the incident.

"Hexion's Edmonton facility experienced a small fire," Komba said in a statement. "The fire was quickly contained and we are working closely with the local fire department and will continue working with them to address this situation. One associate was taken as a precaution to the hospital for treatment.

"In accordance with our company policy, we are conducting a detailed investigation of this incident to identify the causes and any necessary measures to prevent such an occurrence in the future."