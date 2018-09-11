'Our deepest gratitude:' City honours fallen firefighters in special ceremony

It was the final bell for members of the Edmonton Fire Service that died last year.

A bell chimed for each of the 20 active and retired members who died, as the community gathered at the Firefighter Memorial Plaza on 83rd Avenue to honour their service on Tuesday.

"This day is an opportunity for our whole community to reflect on that service and offer our deepest gratitude," Mayor Don Iveson said, addressing the crowd filled with active service members and the families of those being honoured.

"What they sign up for and what families sign up for is extraordinary service, really unlike anything else."

Mayor Don Iveson delivers his remarks honouring members of the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. (Richard Marion/CBC)

The event coincided with the anniversary of the attacks on World Trade Center, 17 years later. The remembrance is held annually on Sept. 11, an homage to the single largest loss of firefighters in history.

"Quite frankly, that day, the loss of 343 of New York's bravest have really changed the fire service forever," said Fire Chief Ken Block.

"It's a different fire service today than it was in 2001."

The annual memorial is held on Sept. 11 in homage to the 343 firefighters who were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the largest loss of firefighters in history. (Richard Marion/CBC)

Marc Renaud, the 29-year-old firefighter who died by suicide last month, was also mentioned during the memorial. His death engendered a conversation about the post-traumatic stress and mental health among emergency services.

Fire Chief Ken Block addresses the crowd gathered at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza on Tuesday. (Richard Marion/CBC)

"Whether it be from a single catastrophic incident on the emergency grounds, or repeated multiple exposures endured over a career in the fire service, all too often resulting in occupational illnesses," Block said.

"Sometimes physical, sometimes mental."

Uniformed members marched from the Connaught Armory to the Firefighters Memorial Plaza on Tuesday morning, before a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial. (Richard Marion/CBC)

Renaud will be on the list of names read during next year's ceremony.