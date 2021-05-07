Firefighters battling massive blaze at St. Albert seniors' residence

Firefighters are at the scene at a massive fire at a St. Albert seniors' residence Thursday night.

Residents evacuated the Citadel Mews retirement community after a fire broke out that engulfed much of the building.

The building is located near the Sturgeon Hospital, between St. Albert Trail and Erin Ridge Drive, south of Erin Ridge Road.

A tweet from St. Albert Firefighters local 2130 stated that all three stations were called to a large structure fire in the northern part of the city Thursday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Services confirmed firefighters were also on scene assisting St. Albert Fire in battling the blaze at the Citadel retirement home. Rowan Anderson said Edmonton fire sent six crews total, after getting a call from St. Albert Fire around 8:16 p.m.

Anderson said he was unaware if anyone was injured in the fire.