Firefighters battle blaze in river valley near downtown Edmonton

Fire crews battled a large blaze in the river valley Thursday night near downtown Edmonton.

The fire started around 9 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Rowan Anderson told CBC. Six crews arrived on scene about four minutes later.

The fire was located near Grierson Hill and 100th Street. The brush fire spread on the embankment below the Courtyard by Marriott Edmonton Downtown hotel and caused damaged the hotel's patio, Anderson said.

Oh no. Hopefully everyone is okay. I’ve been told that Fairmont has evacuated their guests and staff. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/BFL4pyKgoO">pic.twitter.com/BFL4pyKgoO</a> —@ghazallotfii

Anderson said no damage was reported to the neighbouring Fairmont Hotel Macdonald.

The fire was reported out at 10:48 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.