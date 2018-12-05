North Edmonton restaurant fire under investigation

A fire at a restaurant in north Edmonton Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters arrived at Zar Zor Restaurant at 121st Avenue and 90th Street at around 8:20 a.m.

Fire crews evacuated residents from a neighbouring apartment building and children and staff from an adjacent daycare.

A staff member of Delton Early Learning said they were alerted to smoke coming from the restaurant by a passerby.

The children were escorted across the street to Delton School, where they stayed until their parents arrived to pick them up.

Parent Niketa Jensen said she initially panicked when receiving the call to pick up her two children, but was relieved to see everyone was okay.

A firefighter inspects the rear of the restaurant after the fire. (Richard Marion/Radio-Canada)

"I got here to the fire trucks and everyone was already cleared out," Jensen said. "All the kids were really good. They're all safe and no one is coughing or anything. They seemed to have handled it very well."

Crews had the fire under control by 30 minutes after arriving. No one was hurt.

Most of the fire damage seemed to be at the back of the restaurant.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire and Rescue said it was too early to tell how the fire was started.

Niketa Jensen picked up her children, Axel and Athena, after the fire at Zar Zor Restaurant. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

