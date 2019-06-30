Fire breaks out at west Edmonton strip mall

A fire at a west Edmonton strip mall damaged several businesses on Saturday afternoon.

A fire crew responded to reports of a fire at 108th Avenue and 172nd Street around 3:41 p.m. on Saturday, five minutes after the first call came in. A second crew arrived about a minute later.

About six to seven businesses were affected by the blaze, said Brittany Lewchuk, public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The fire was brought under control just before 6 p.m. Investigators were waiting for crews to put the fire out completely before assessing the scene as of Saturday evening, Lewchuk said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has not been determined.