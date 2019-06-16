Fire in vacant northeast Edmonton home prompts investigation

A fire at a vacant home in northeast Edmonton has prompted an investigation by police and fire rescue services.

At about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, crews responded to reports of a fire at a house at 89th Street and 124th Avenue, near Delton Park.

No one was inside the home, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Mellado.

Six crews worked to get the fire under control by 7 a.m. It was completely out by about 8:40 a.m.

Edmonton Police Services were called in to help with the investigation, Mellado said.