Fire at Scotford upgrader near Fort Saskatchewan extinguished, Shell says

Shell Canada says no injuries have been reported after a fire Monday morning at its Scotford upgrader northeast of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

"The fire has been put out and crews remain on scene," Shell said in a statement issued shortly before 12:30 p.m.

"Everyone is accounted for and no injuries have been reported."

Company officials and Strathcona County Emergency Services personnel responded to the the scene around 8:45 a.m., Shell said in an emailed statement.

The site assembly alarm was sounded and workers were relocated away from the fire scene as "a safety precaution," the company said.

Shell said it notified neighbouring residents and businesses but said there was "no action for community members to take at this time."

Roadblocks have been set up at the entrances to the Scotford site and on Township Road 560A at Range Road 214, and at Range Road 220 at Township Road 554.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has been informed of the fire, the company said.

Scotford is an integrated refining site that includes a bitumen upgrader, oil refinery chemical plant and a carbon capture and storage unit.