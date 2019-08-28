Firefighters rescue woman as blaze destroys 4 townhouse units in northeast Edmonton

One woman had to be rescued by firefighters as a blaze destroyed four units in a north-Edmonton townhouse complex Wednesday morning.

Twenty-four fire trucks were called to the fire at 6075 Schonsee Way around 9:30 a.m., said district fire chief Martin Prins.

"Crews did rescue one woman from the second floor on arrival," he said. "They rescued her with a ground ladder and she wasn't injured, did not go to the hospital."

Units 53 through 56 in the same four-plex had "extensive damage" but the fire was contained to the one building, Prins said.

The exterior of another four-plex across the alley suffered some exterior damage.

As of 11 a.m., the fire was still not under control but had been downgraded from a three-alarm blaze, he said, meaning some crews had been sent back to stations.

"The fire is not under control yet but it is contained," Prins said. "Because we have four units that have fire and there's four garages in the back, there's lots of places for the fire to continue."

Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire, he said.